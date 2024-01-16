2 Gazan Women Pass Away In Turkish Hospital, Lay To Rest In Ankara

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 15 (Petra) -- A funeral service for the remains of two Palestinian women who passed away in a hospital after being flown from Gaza to Ankara for treatment was held on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara.Funeral prayers were held in the Haji Bayram Vali Mosque in Ankara for the souls of Fadela Daher, who was a cancer patient, and Dina Okasha, who suffered injuries during the Israeli bombing of Gaza, according to the Anadolu News Agency. The two martyrs' bodies were laid to rest in the Qarshi Yaka cemetery in the Turkish capital.Turkiye started transferring patients and injured people from the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport.