Amman Chamber Of Industry Head, Omani Ambassador Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 15 (Petra) -- The head of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Fathi Jaghbir, and the Omani Ambassador to Jordan, Fahd Al Ajili, met Monday in Amman for talks on economic ties and a scheduled Jordanian visit to Oman in February.According to an ACI statement, Jaghbir said, "Jordan is an attractive area for foreign investments through its distinguished geographical location. The free trade agreements the Kingdom is signatory to make country markets worldwide open to Jordanian exports, especially Arab markets."He added that the ACI is preparing a visit for a Jordanian industrial delegation to Oman in February to enable Jordanian industrial companies to meet their counterparts in the GGC country, hold business meetings to discuss economic relations and trade exchange and establish complementary industries between the two countries.He noted that trade exchange between Oman and Jordan "is still modest and did not live up to expectations," as it reached $156 million in 2021 and fell to $93 million in 2022.Al Ajili said, "The Omanu embassy is working to make the Jordanian delegation's visit next month a success due to its significant impact on strengthening economic relations between the two countries."He added that the embassy would work with the Omani authorities to address challenges to Jordanian imports at the Salalah port.