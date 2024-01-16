Moscow Calls End To Arming Ukraine Before Initiating Negotiations

Moscow, January 15 (Petra) -- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Monday said, "If the West wants talks on Ukraine, it should stop supplying Kyiv with weapons."Zakharova said during a press conference: "In response to the proposal of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to involve Russia in discussing the peace settlement in Ukraine, Western countries must first stop sending weapons to Ukraine."

