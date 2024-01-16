FM, UN Coordinator Urge Immediate Entry Of Aid To Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 15 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met Monday with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag on efforts to stop the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the ongoing war in the Strip.Kaag was appointed under Security Council Resolution 2720, which calls for the urgent, immediate, safe and unhindered access of humanitarian aid to Gaza and creating the necessary conditions for a sustained cessation of hostilities.During the meeting, Safadi urged the international community to work for ending the war and humanitarian catastrophe in line with the international law, international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions, especially UN General Assembly resolutions.He stressed the need to ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian relief aid so that vital facilities and hospitals continue services to the people of Gaza.Safadi reiterated Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside the Palestinian territories, stressing the need for displaced Gazans to return to their areas.He valued UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's stand for justice in line with United Nations founding principles, and his call for ending the war and providing international protection for the Palestinians.For her part, Kaag commended Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to rally for international action to stop the war and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.