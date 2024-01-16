Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Wound Several Others In Southern Hebron

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, January 15 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Monday gunned down and killed a Palestinian and injured ten more after raiding the town of Dura in southern Hebron in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one was killed, and several others were injured after Palestinians in Dura resisted the Israeli occupation soldiers' raid into the town who used tear gas against the protestors.
