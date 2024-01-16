Communications Minister, Amman Mayor To Hold Press Conference Tuesady On Challenges

Amman, January 15 (Petra) -- The Government Communications Minister, Muhannad Mubaidin, and the Amman Nayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, will hold a press conference entitled "The Municipality of Amman... Challenges and Solutions" at 11 am Tuesday at the Ministry of Communication HQ.The meeting will focus on the projects of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), electronic transformation, the development of institutional performance and the most prominent achievements of GAM.

