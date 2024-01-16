1 Killed, 18 Injured In Attacks In Israeli City (Update)

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, Jan 15 (Petra) -- An Israeli woman was killed and 18 other people were injured, three seriously, on Monday in combined car-ramming and stabbing attacks in Ra'anana north of Tel Aviv.
Police said they arrested the attacker, a man in his fourties from Hebron. The ambulance service said the injured, including four with critical injuries, were evacuated from the scene by helicopter.
It said the attacker stabbed a woman, stole a car and carried out ramming attacks in several locations.
He swapped vehicles three times after crashing. Two people were lightly injured after being run over on the main Haroshet Street and a man was stabbed and suffered serious injuries. An additional 8 people were injured to varying degrees, they said.
Police urged for caution and asked schools in the area not to release children to their homes until the situation cleared.
