1 Killed, 18 Injured In Attacks In Israeli City (Update)

Occupied Jerusalem, Jan 15 (Petra) -- An Israeli woman was killed and 18 other people were injured, three seriously, on Monday in combined car-ramming and stabbing attacks in Ra'anana north of Tel Aviv.Police said they arrested the attacker, a man in his fourties from Hebron. The ambulance service said the injured, including four with critical injuries, were evacuated from the scene by helicopter.It said the attacker stabbed a woman, stole a car and carried out ramming attacks in several locations.He swapped vehicles three times after crashing. Two people were lightly injured after being run over on the main Haroshet Street and a man was stabbed and suffered serious injuries. An additional 8 people were injured to varying degrees, they said.Police urged for caution and asked schools in the area not to release children to their homes until the situation cleared.