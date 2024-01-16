19 Injured In Combined Car-Ramming, Stabbing Attacks In Israeli City

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Jan 15 (Petra) -- Nineteen Israelis were injured on Monday afternoon in combined ramming and stabbing attacks in Ra'anana north of Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.They quoted the ambulance service and saying some of the injuries were critical or serious and the rest were between medium and light.They initially gave no details about the attackers or their motive, and said the attacks were under investigation.