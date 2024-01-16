Train drivers in England announce strikes in January, February in disagreement over pay

(MENAFN) Train drivers in England, affiliated with the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union, have announced a series of strikes in January and February, extending a prolonged disagreement over pay.



The strike is scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 5 and involves 14 train operators, intensifying a dispute that has been ongoing.



The strike action is expected to impact thousands of passengers, as train services will be disrupted region by region throughout the specified period. In addition to the strike, ASLEF members plan to refuse overtime work from January 29 to February 6, further adding to potential disruptions in rail services.



Expressing the union's stance, Mick Whelan, the General Secretary, stated: "We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it has now been a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It's clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.”



"Many of our members have now not had a single penny increase to their pay in half a decade, during which inflation soared and with it the cost of living," Whelan continued.



He highlighted that train drivers didn't request a salary increase even amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic "when they worked throughout as keyworkers, risking their lives to allow NHS and other workers to travel."



"There's no excuse. The government and train operating companies must come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways," the General Secretary stated.



