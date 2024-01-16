Greece plans to sell 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport through IPO, agreements

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, Greece has commenced preparations for the sale of a 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport, announcing an initial public offering (IPO) along with separate agreements involving current shareholders AviaAlliance and the Koppelouzis family. The offering, scheduled for February, is contingent upon regulatory approvals and is poised to be a significant development in the country's economic landscape.



Deutsche Bank has been appointed as the joint bookrunner, with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Securities acting as joint coordinators for the anticipated stake sale. According to reports from Bloomberg, existing shareholders AviAlliance and members of the Kobelouzos family, who currently hold positions in the largest airport in Greece, are granted the opportunity to participate in the deal. AviAlliance has the option to increase its shares by 10 percent, while the Kobelouzos family can raise their stake by 1 percent.



The decision to divest a portion of Athens International Airport aligns with Greece's gradual return to normalcy following a decade-long debt crisis. Capitalizing on the robust demand from investors for state assets after the country's return to investment-grade credit rating last year, the government aims to leverage this momentum to enhance the activity of the Athens Stock Exchange through notable offerings.



Dimitrios Politis, the CEO of the Asset Development Fund of the Republic of Greece, indicated in a January interview that the stake offered for sale could be valued at approximately one billion euros (USD1.1 billion), contingent upon prevailing market conditions. This strategic move not only represents a financial opportunity for Greece but also underscores the nation's commitment to optimizing its economic potential and attracting investment in the post-crisis era.

MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107725470