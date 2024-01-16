United Nations Seeking To Raise US4.2 Billion For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Nations is seeking to raise 4.2 billion U.S. dollars this year for Ukraine's conflict-torn communities and refugees, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said on Monday.

In particular, the United Nations plans to attract 3.1 billion dollars from donors to provide humanitarian aid to 8.5 million people in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

The world body also targets to raise 1.1 billion dollars to support about 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees, who were forced to flee the country due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the statement said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Kiev pins high hopes on the UN humanitarian plan to assist Ukrainians affected by the conflict.

“We must continue to support our internally displaced people and our people who have gone abroad fleeing the war,” Vereshchuk said.

The United Nations estimated that about 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine since February 2022.

About 4.9 million people have been displaced within the country, according to Ukrainian authorities.

