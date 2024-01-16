Tunisia Arrests 4 Individuals Allegedly Linked To Terror Group

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Tunisia arrested four individuals for alleged links to a terror group, the Tunisian National Guard said on Monday in a statement.

The statement, posted on the national guard's Facebook page, said Tunisian security units in the northwestern province of Siliana, the southwestern province of Gafsa and Ben Arous province in Grand-Tunis arrested four members of an extremist religious cell.

“These individuals were wanted by various security units for belonging to a terrorist organization,” said the statement, adding that they have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to three years.

The four individuals have been taken into custody, added the statement without giving further details.

Tunisia has witnessed increased terrorism activities since 2011, killing dozens of security and military personnel, as well as civilians and foreign tourists. ■