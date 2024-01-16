3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fire In Türkiye's Istanbul

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Three workers were killed and two others injured in a fire that broke out in a company compound in Türkiye's largest city Istanbul on Monday, according to the governor's office.

The fire erupted in the container where the workers of a private company were staying in the Sultanbeyli district on the Asian side of the city, the office said in a statement.

It noted that the injured workers, one in critical condition, had been rushed to a hospital.

The fire was extinguished with the intervention of the fire brigade, the statement said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident.

According to the Haberturk daily, the fire erupted when the workers tried to light the stove in the container with thinner, causing an explosion.