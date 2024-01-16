11 Injured In Suspected Attacks In Central Israel

( MENAFN - Famagusta Gazette) At least 11 people were injured in two separate suspected attacks in Raanana, central Israel, Israeli emergency services Magen David Adom said on Monday. ■

