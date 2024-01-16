What Forex Pair Or Cross To Trade

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Unlike the equity market, where traders have tens of thousands of instruments with which to trade , the Forex market features significantly fewer currency pairs . Competitive Forex brokers typically list 60+ currency pairs . Despite the comparably small choice, traders must choose what Forex pair or cross they should trade as part of their strategy .
We will discuss factors
that influence the decision-making
process of profitable traders
, which could help
you decide
which currency pairs to focus on
in your trading.
The Forex
market is the biggest
by volume
and is considered the most liquid
financial market
, with a daily
turnover exceeding $7.5 billion
, and it remains on track to reach $10.0 trillion daily this decade. It dwarfs
the daily turnover
of other
financial markets
, and while the core aspects of trading are similar, successful Forex traders approach this asset differently.
Given the size
and liquidity
of the Forex market, the bulk
of trading strategies
are ultra-short term to short-term. Another reason
for the short-term
approach to Forex trading is leverage
. Traders incur swap
rate on leveraged overnight
positions if they hold past the cut-off time, usually 17:00 EST. It makes Forex an excellent
market to trade
but an ineffective
one to invest
in unless investors use indirect exposure via ETFs . Finally, many traders
wish to avoid
the volatility
and risk overnight
positions add to the portfolio, including the drop in liquidity
, which causes spreads
to widen
and potentially these are additional risks to be considered. Which Forex Pair or Cross Should I Trade Today?
The answer depends
on several circumstances
, and it will differ
between individual
traders. I
will cover
the aspects
and motions profitable traders
go through to help decide which
Forex pair or cross
they should trade
each market session
, Asia, Europe, and US. The importance of an in-depth economic calendar
Economic releases
can impact
currency pairs
significantly. Profitable traders
often start their day by looking
at an in-depth economic calendar
. It provides crucial
information on which periods
to focus
on or to avoid
, depending on the trading strategy they wish to deploy on any given day. Economic reports
can cause liquidity
to dry up
, resulting in wider spreads
and slippage , which can mean an increase
in trading fees
. It can also start new
and end existing trends
via breakouts
or reversals
at key price points. Takeaway:
Many traders avoid trading for a period before and after economic announcements that could move markets unpredictably.
The increased volatility
following a release can
also attract
traders, as the price swings can create
profitable opportunities
for skilled traders. This requires
traders to sit in front
of their screens
as the economic release
crosses the wires or
employing the use of sophisticated algorithmic
trading solutions
preprogrammed with logic to take advantage
of larger moves
. Takeaway:
Most retail traders are at their day jobs during those releases and lack access to algorithmic trading solutions capable of interpreting the release and acting accordingly. The best approach is not to trade the economic releases but to know when it is happening , plan how it could impact price action, and place take pr ofit and stop loss orders accordingly. Noteworthy:
Ignoring economic announcements as a Forex trader is a guaranteed way to face avoidable losses , making an economic calendar the first step in deciding which Forex pair or cross to trade today. The Forex trading strategy and its role
While the economic indicator
can provide a necessary filter
of trading periods
to monitor and highlight
currency pairs
of interest
for the trading session
, the type of Forex trading strategy
you use
will dictate
the most suitable
currency pairs
. Here are some examples:
Scalpers require the lowest trading fees possible, which automatically narrows the list to a few major currency pairs like the EUR/USD , the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD, and USD/CHF Momentum traders use absolute momentum or relative momentum and either a time series analysis or a cross-sectional analysis to determine the strongest medium-term trends with a short-term approach. Trend followers , an absolute momentum strategy , only use a time series analysis and follow established trends while remaining on the sidelines if no trend is clear. Day traders evaluate longer-term charts and seek opportunities to trade on shorter timeframes , considering all currency pairs , and numerous strategies anchored on technical analysis. News traders attempt to capture the volatility following major economic announcements and schedule their trading session entirely based on the economic calendar releases. Noteworthy:
The USD , the EUR , and the JPY account for 70% + of all daily Forex trading volumes , and the GBP and AUD round up the Top Five Many traders focus on overlap sessions of the four major Forex centers , London, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney Algorithmic trading accounts for 80% + of all daily Forex trading volumes How Can Forex Traders Narrow the List of Forex Pairs to Trade?
Since most
Forex trades are short-term
, many Forex traders use
technical indicators
, chart patterns
, and candlestick history to define their entry
and exit
points. They monitor fundamental factors
that may disrupt
their trades and plan
accordingly. A top-down analysis
from a time frame
perspective, where Forex traders can identify
a broader trend
on higher time frames, for example
, the H4 or D1
, and look for entry and exit opportunities
on smaller
time frames
, like the M1
through M30, is typical. Why Should Forex Traders Avoid Having Favorite Currency Pairs?
Many
traders stick to their favorite
currency pairs
, which automatically
attaches an emotion
to the trade
. It creates ideal
conditions for failure
and narrows
the focus of traders
. Profitable
traders remain flexible
and trade the opportunities the market gives
them rather than what they try and force. Bottom Line
Every
profitable trader
has their approach
to narrow
the list
of Forex pairs to trade
but starts with a review of the upcoming economic calendar
, despite relying
on technical analysis
. The Forex
market is ideal
for traders
but not well-suited
for investors
. A top-down analysis is common
, and the Forex strategy
will define which Forex pairs
or crosses to trade. FAQs
Should traders have favorite currency pairs?
No, profitable Forex traders remain flexible and trade what the market gives them daily, relying on their strategy and solid risk management. What is a good approach to select which Forex pairs or cross to trade?
Using an economic calendar and a top-down technical analysis is a good approach, but it depends on the individual and their preferred strategy.
Adam Lemon
Adam Lemon began his role at DailyForex in 2013 when he was brought in as an in-house Chief Analyst. Adam trades Forex, stocks and other instruments in his own account. Adam believes that it is very possible for retail traders/investors to secure a positive return over time provided they limit their risks, follow trends, and persevere through short-term losing streaks – provided only reputable brokerages are used. He has previously worked within financial markets over a 12-year period, including 6 years with Merrill Lynch.
