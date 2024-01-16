EURUSD Forex Signal Today 15/01 Consolidation <$1.1, Support

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 8th January produced a profitable long trade from the near pin bar which made a bullish rejection of the support at $1.0930 on the hourly time frame.

Today's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.

Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.







Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0998, $1.1030, or $1.1107.



Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 50 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0936, $1.0901, or $1.0848.



Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the

price action

that occurs at the given levels.

EUR/USD Analysis

In my previous analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair one week ago, I wrote that the pair was making a consolidation between roughly $1.0900 and $1.1000. I thought that a bullish bounce at the higher support level of $1.0930 could be a nice trade but I warned that the $1.1000 area was likely to hold as strong support. This was a good and completely accurate call in its entirety.

The technical picture is completely unchanged with the small exception of the re-establishment of the higher support level near $1.0930 – it is now positioned at $1.0936. The big round number support and resistance at $1.0900 and $1.1000 remain intact as significant barriers to price action. This looks unlikely to change soon, especially today with no major news about either currency scheduled. It is also a typically quiet Monday.

I therefore see the best potential opportunities here as a long scalp from $1.0901 or a short scalp from $1.0998. I think the breakout which eventually happens will be to the long side, above the $1.1000 area, which will be bullishly significant.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the EUR or the USD.



