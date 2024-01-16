EUR/USD Forecast Today - 15/01: EUR Is Lost (Video & Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Euro's performance in the trading session remained relatively subdued despite some volatility.

The 1.10 level acted as a prominent resistance point, while the 1.09 level below served as a significant support. Because of this, I believe that this is a market where people are not overly convinced about one way or the other.

Within the EUR/USD pair , the Euro displayed back-and-forth movements during Friday's trading session. The market is currently grappling with the question of whether inflation is on the rise or decline. This uncertainty stems from conflicting data: while the CPI numbers on Thursday exceeded expectations, the PPI numbers on Friday fell short of projections. This ambiguity suggests an ongoing consolidation in this price range. The 1.10 level above represents a substantial resistance barrier , with the subsequent target being the 1.1150 level. Below, the 1.09 level aligns with support, in conjunction with the 50-day EMA. This could be a big spot on the chart for the longer-term outlook, and therefore any action in this area should be closely watched, as there could be a lot of clues there.

Given the current circumstances, it's unclear where the market is headed. The fluctuations in inflation rates contribute to this uncertainty. The European Central Bank (ECB) hints at maintaining a cautious stance, but the prospect may be challenged by the German economy's impending recession. Traders are beginning to factor in these developments. If this is the case, it is perhaps reasonable to expect that the Euro isn't going to necessarily take off any time soon. The ECB has to balance the outlook of a couple of dozen + countries, and therefore will have to“thread the needle”, something not easily done.





At the end of the day, the Euro lacks conviction

Ultimately, this market lacks a clear direction, so it's advisable not to force trades. Unless you specialize in short-term, range-bound trading, there isn't much here to engage in. However, you can use it as a gauge of the US dollar's strength or weakness. Beyond that, there are limited opportunities until a breakthrough above 1.10 or a breakdown below the 50-day EMA materializes. Until such events occur, a degree of caution is warranted. For those involved in short-term trades, this market's well-defined boundaries make it suitable for their strategies.

