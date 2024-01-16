Manufacturing sales in Canada see 1.2 percent surge in November 2023

(MENAFN) According to data released by Canada's statistical agency on Monday, manufacturing sales in the country experienced a 1.2 percent increase, reaching USD71.7 billion in November of 2023.



This growth slightly surpassed market expectations, which anticipated a 1 percent increase. Notably, the figures for manufacturing sales in October were revised upwards, shifting from an initially reported decline of 2.8 percent to a slightly larger decrease of 2.9 percent.



The notable upswing in November's manufacturing sales was predominantly driven by robust performances in key sectors.



The chemical sector led the way with a substantial increase of 6.6 percent, followed closely by the primary metal sector, which saw a growth of 4 percent, and the machinery sector with a commendable rise of 4.3 percent, as highlighted in Statistics Canada's statement.



However, when assessing the annual performance, there was a contrasting trend. On a year-over-year basis, manufacturing sales experienced a decrease of 0.8 percent in November compared to the same month in the preceding year.



This nuanced perspective underlines the dynamic nature of Canada's manufacturing sector, influenced by various factors such as global economic conditions, industry-specific dynamics, and the evolving market demand. The data provides insights into the resilience and adaptability of the Canadian manufacturing landscape amid changing economic circumstances.

