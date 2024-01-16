High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Size Worth USD 398.68 Million By 2030 | CAGR Of 2.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Tibial Osteotomy Plates

The growth of the high tibial osteotomy plates market is majorly driven due to rise in prevalence of bone-associated disorders globally.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled,“High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market by Material (Metals and Polymers) and Technique (Open Wedge Technique, Closed Wedge Technique, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Size was Valued at USD 302.3 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 398.68 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.

What are the Recent Trends in the High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Market ?

Covid-19 Impact Analysis (Pre & Post)

.The global market for high tibial osteotomy plates dropped in 2020 as a result of the global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world have been reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

.Manufacturing and shipping of healthcare essentials were both disrupted because of the prolonged lockdown.

.Due to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, many non-essential procedures experienced a backlog. Orthopedic surgeries, which are mostly elective, were therefore reduced during the pandemic. However, rising vaccination rates are expected to stabilize the market during the projected period.

Top High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Companies

.Amplitude Surgical

.Aap Implantate AG

.Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

.Arthrex, Inc.

.Intercus Gmbh

.Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

.Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

.Smith & Nephew Plc

.Newclip Technics

.Stryker Corporation (Wright Medical Group N.V.)

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Market Segmentation:-

By material, the metals segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global high tibial osteotomy plates market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to its high preferability due to its fixation and stability. The polymers segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by 2030, owing to its less complication.

Based on technique, the open wedged technique segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global high tibial osteotomy plates market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period, owing to its few dissections, its effectiveness, and simplicity of the procedure. However, the closed wedged technique segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.6% by 2030. This is due to the inherent stability of the closing wedge with direct bone contact and reliable healing that enables early weight-bearing and shorter recovery time.

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global high tibial osteotomy plates market, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in bone associated disorders, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing geriatric population and increase in disposable income. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA region segments.

