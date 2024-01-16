Deepti Sharma And Pat Cummins Named ICC Player Of The Month For December 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) In a double triumph for India and Australia, Deepti Sharma and Pat Cummins have been crowned the Women's and Men's Players of the Month for December 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Deepti Sharma's outstanding contributions in Test matches against England and Australia secured her the prestigious award, while Pat Cummins' stellar performances in the Test series against Pakistan earned him the Men's Player of the Month honour.

Deepti Sharma, the versatile all-rounder from India, showcased her cricketing prowess in the two Test matches in December. Not only did she amass an impressive 165 runs, averaging 55 with the bat, but her bowling performance was equally exceptional, claiming 11 wickets at an average of just 10.81.

A standout moment came in the Test against England, where Deepti's all-round brilliance included a crucial 67 with the bat and a remarkable 9-wicket haul. Her impact extended to the ODIs, where she displayed her bowling prowess by taking a five-wicket haul against Australia. During the T20 International matches against England, Deepti continued her commendable bowling form, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.88 runs per over.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, the Australian pace spearhead, capped off a remarkable year by clinching the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2023. Cummins played a pivotal role in the Test series against Pakistan, particularly in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Defending 317 in the final innings, Cummins removed Pakistan's Shan Masood, sparking a collapse that secured Australia's victory.

Cummins' stellar performance in the Boxing Day Test included two five-wicket hauls (5/48 & 5/49), reaching the milestone of 250 Test wickets. His Player of the Match-winning display not only secured the series for Australia but also propelled them to regain the No.1 spot in Tests.

