India Open: Prannoy Sails To Next Round With A Straight-Game Win Over Chou Tien Chen

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The World No. 9 HS Prannoy showcased exceptional badminton prowess as he smoothly advanced to the second round of the India Open Super 750 tournament with a commanding straight-game victory over Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall here on Tuesday.

Prannoy exhibited a compact game, outclassing Chen, ranked 13th, with a scoreline of 21-6, 21-19 in a 42-minute clash.

Prannoy's strategic planning and execution in the first game were impeccable, with precise shots from the backcourt that troubled Chen's length perception. The Indian shuttler dominated the rallies, establishing an overwhelming 11-2 lead at the break and ultimately securing the first game convincingly.

In the second game, Chen rallied back and increased the speed, presenting a formidable challenge. However, Prannoy displayed resilience and fought back from an 11-16 deficit. With precise net returns and a strategic approach, he leveled the score at 16-16, creating a tense moment. Prannoy's ability to play soft shots and lure Chen into the net proved effective, extracting errors from his opponent and securing a crucial victory.

Reflecting on the match, Prannoy emphasized the importance of closing it in two games, considering the challenge posed by Chen's experience in the potential third game. He expressed satisfaction with his performance, particularly in fighting back during critical junctures of the second game.

“The planning was spot on in the first game. I was executing good shots from back of the court. He was not getting the length well, so I had to wrap it up Prannoy he said after the match.“In the second game, he was pushing the speed and finishing a lot of shuttle from the back but I was happy to fight back from 11-16 and towards the end, I was playing the right game.

“It was important to close it in two games because if it is the third game, then it is always a tough one as he (Chen) pushes with his experience.” Prannoy got into a nice rhythm right at the start, mixing his half smashes, drops, and tosses from the backcourt.

HS Prannoy will next face the winner of the match between Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat in the all-Indian second-round clash.

