Turkish main stock index ends Monday’s trading session with gain

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's primary stock index achieved a notable milestone by closing at 8,044.02 points, marking its highest closing level since December 5, 2023.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index demonstrated a gain of 57.55 points, equivalent to a 0.72 percent increase from the previous week's closing figure of 7,986.47.



The collective market value of BIST 100 reached approximately 6.8 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD227.4 billion, with a substantial daily trading volume of 93 billion liras, or USD3.08 billion.



As of 6:21 p.m. local time (1521GMT), the price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,053.85. Concurrently, Brent crude oil was traded at approximately USD77.38 per barrel.



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was reported at 30.0953, while the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 32.9266.



Additionally, the exchange rate for a British pound was 38.2756 liras. These financial indicators collectively reflect the dynamic nature of Turkey's economic landscape, influenced by global market forces and domestic factors.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107725397