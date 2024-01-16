WHO appeals for USD1.5B to address 41 crucial emergencies worldwide in 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) made an appeal for USD1.5 billion to address 41 crucial emergencies worldwide in the year 2024.



"The appeal covers the emergencies that demand the highest level of response from WHO, with the aim to reach over 87 million people," it stated in a declaration.



"It is being issued in a context of complex emergencies cutting across crises of conflict, climate change and economic instability, which continue to fuel displacement, hunger, and inequality," the organization further mentioned.



Of the total funding sought, the World Health Organization (WHO) specified allocation amounts for different regions, with USD334 million earmarked for the African Region, USD705 million for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, USD183 million for the European Region, USD15.2 million for the Western Pacific Region, USD49 million for the South-East Asia Region, and USD131 million for the American Region.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed: "For those facing emergencies, disruptions to essential health services often mean the difference between life and death.



"From mothers giving birth during conflict, to aid to young children in drought-affected regions, to those receiving cancer treatment or dialysis, health care saves lives. Health-care services are also critical for breaking the cycle that too often leaves communities in a perilous state and reliant on yet more emergency assistance," he declared.

