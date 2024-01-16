Minister says Poland shall welcome German fighting groups

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking departure from longstanding sentiments, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrzej Szejn, has announced the nation's readiness to welcome German troops on its soil, marking a historic shift in diplomatic relations. This statement starkly contrasts with the assertions of Szejn's predecessors, who adamantly swore that it would take "seven generations" before German military presence would be tolerated in Poland again.



The roots of this significant policy change can be traced back to the heightened tensions following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. At that time, Germany's then-ambassador to Warsaw, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, suggested a "permanent transfer of troops to Poland" to reinforce NATO's presence in the eastern part of the country. However, Poland's conservative government, led by Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, staunchly rejected the proposal, emphasizing the enduring resistance to German garrisons on Polish territory.



With the Law and Justice party (PiS), led by Kaczynski, now out of power, Poland's new pro-European Union government has adopted a more conciliatory stance towards Germany, signaling a shift in diplomatic dynamics. Deputy Foreign Minister Szejn highlighted the evolving attitude, stating that during a conflict beyond Poland's eastern border, any cooperation and assistance from allies, including Germany, would be welcomed.



Szejn's positive approach was evident as he referenced Germany not only as an ally but also as an economic partner. He acknowledged the political challenges, anticipating that Kaczynski might use verbal and diplomatic aggression towards Germany for domestic political narratives. However, Szejn emphasized the need for effective foreign policy over flamboyant displays, underlining the pragmatic approach of the new administration.



This unexpected willingness to host German troops reflects a broader transformation in Poland's foreign policy, presenting a unique opportunity for collaboration between the two nations and potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape in the region.



