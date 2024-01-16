France strongly denounces North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch

(MENAFN) France denounced "in the strongest terms" North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch in a declaration on Monday, describing it as a "further violation" of UN Security Council resolutions.



“France assures the Republic of Korea and Japan of its full solidarity. It urges North Korea to immediately halt its destabilizing actions, comply with its international obligations without delay and return to the negotiating table with a view to engaging in a process of full, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the declaration mentioned.



The ministry emphasized that France is "fully mobilized" with its allies to guarantee that the related resolutions are imposed, and it urges discussions between all the sides.



On Sunday, South Korea and Japan reported that North Korea conducted the launch of an intermediate-range class ballistic missile. This marks the first instance of such a missile launch in the current year. According to statements from both South Korea and Japan, the ballistic missile traveled approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) before landing in waters located between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.



Subsequently, North Korea announced that it had conducted a successful test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) “loaded with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead,” the statement from North Korea asserted that the missile launch “never affected the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation."

