(MENAFN) Amidst escalating tensions with Russia, the United Kingdom has announced plans to deploy approximately 20,000 service members, along with cutting-edge warships and fighter jets, to participate in NATO's major war games. The United Kingdom's Defense Ministry unveiled this substantial commitment, stating that Defense Secretary Grant Shapps would elaborate on the details in an upcoming speech.



According to the ministry's statement released on Monday, the United Kingdom's contribution to Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, scheduled for the first half of this year, will encompass a formidable force of 16,000 army troops, complete with tanks, artillery, and helicopters. The deployment is further fortified by eight warships and submarines, involving 2,000 Royal Navy sailors. Additionally, a fleet of aircraft, including F35B Lightning fighters and Poseidon P8 surveillance aircraft, will be mobilized.



Defense Secretary Shapps is anticipated to characterize the upcoming drill as "one of NATO's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War." He will emphasize the necessity for the United Kingdom and its allies to adapt to a "new era" and underscore the importance of being prepared to deter potential adversaries. The ministry's statement explicitly references the perceived threat posed by the Russian "menace."



The decision to reinforce NATO's military presence in Europe gained momentum following the hostilities triggered in Donbass after a Western-backed coup in Kiev. However, the most substantial build-up occurred in the aftermath of Russia's military campaign against Ukraine in February 2022. By June of the same year, the United States-led military alliance had concurred on elevating the troop readiness level to 300,000, a significant escalation from the previous 40,000, with the explicit aim of deterring Moscow. As the United Kingdom takes a robust stance within NATO, the geopolitical landscape in Europe continues to evolve, underscoring the complex dynamics of global security.





