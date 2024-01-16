Andrew Tate's Channels Removed From Both Youtube And Twitch

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Andrew Tate has now been banned from five social platforms: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. And the creator has seemingly nuked his own Twitch channel hours later.

This week has been rough for controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who has been banned from several of the largest social media platforms. This follows an unprecedented surge in popularity for Tate as he shared his opinions on shows and streams belonging to the internet's largest creators.

It began with Meta banning him from Facebook and Instagram (where he had over 14 million followers). He was later banned from TikTok with the platform taking action against videos and accounts featuring Tate's controversial takes.

And with these bans, all Tate had left was Twitch, YouTube, and Hustler's University. But those who claim Tate is a toxic influence on young men because of his“misogynistic” opinions called for the influencer to be banned from the remaining platforms.

On Monday, August 22, Andrew Tate's YouTube channels – TateSpeech and Tateconfidential – would be removed from the platform.

