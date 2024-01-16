Taiwan loses diplomatic associate to Beijing

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical development, the small Central Pacific island nation of Nauru, home to a population of fewer than 13,000, has opted to switch its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. This decision, announced on Monday, comes just two days after Taiwan elected a new president and diminishes Taipei's diplomatic allies to a mere dozen. The Chinese government welcomed Nauru's move, expressing readiness to foster a new chapter in relations with the microstate.



Nauru initially established diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1980 but terminated the relationship in 2002 in favor of recognizing China. However, in 2005, it reversed this decision, only to make a fresh U-turn this week, deeming it to be "in the best interests" of the nation. A government statement released on Monday emphasized that the shift was not intended to impact existing warm relationships with other countries, asserting Nauru's commitment to maintaining sovereign and independent status while fostering friendly relations globally.



Taiwan, historically the last refuge for nationalist forces during China's civil war in the 1940s, has maintained de facto autonomy with support from the United States and its allies. The island claims to represent the Chinese people, a stance also asserted by Beijing. Despite officially referring to itself as the Republic of China, Taiwan faces dwindling international recognition, as most countries, including the United States, have chosen to acknowledge Beijing.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, commenting on the diplomatic realignment during a press briefing on Monday, expressed China's willingness to open a new chapter in bilateral relations with Nauru based on the one-China principle. She positioned the shift as aligning with historic trends related to the status of Taiwan, emphasizing the broader implications of the move for regional dynamics. This diplomatic maneuver adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.



