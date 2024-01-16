‘Gates of hell’ possibly to open in Middle East

(MENAFN) In the tumultuous landscape of the Middle East, the opening month of 2024 has witnessed a sharp escalation of hostilities, particularly in the Yemeni conflict. On January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom jointly conducted a military operation targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Employing fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles, the coalition aimed to curb what President Joe Biden termed "unprecedented attacks by the Houthis on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea."



President Biden asserted that the strikes were defensive in nature, responding to Houthi-initiated incidents that included anti-ship ballistic missile attacks. The military operation resulted in the loss of five Houthi fighters and the injury of six others. However, the Houthi movement, backed by Iran, condemned the coalition's actions, vowing to retaliate against what they deemed "blatant aggression." This verbal exchange raises concerns about the potential for a broader regional conflict.



The Houthis, known for their allegiance to Iran, have long been accused of receiving weapons and training from the Iranian government. The fear among the US and its allies is that the Houthi arsenal could be employed to target American interests in the region. As tensions escalate, the possibility of a wider conflict involving not only proxy groups but potentially entire nations looms large.



A pivotal catalyst in the recent confrontation has been the intensification of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza. The Houthi movement declared unwavering support for the Palestinians early in the Israeli operation. The prolonged and intense conflict with Hamas has not only expanded the geographical scope of the conflict but has also drawn in new participants, including proxy groups. The ominous prospect of further involvement, potentially on a national level, raises grave concerns about the stability of the region.



As the intricate web of geopolitical dynamics continues to unfold, the international community watches with bated breath, wary of the potential consequences of these recent events in the volatile Middle East.





