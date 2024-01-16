North Korea examines new hypersonic projectiles by test-fire

(MENAFN) In a significant development, North Korea has reportedly test-fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead, according to a statement from the Korean Central Telegraphic Agency (KCTA) on Monday. The launch comes at a time of heightened tensions with South Korea, particularly following recent joint military exercises conducted by Seoul and the United States near the North's border.



The KCTA announced that on January 14, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Missile General Bureau successfully conducted a test launch of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile featuring a hypersonic maneuverable warhead. The agency emphasized that the launch had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries and was unrelated to the current "regional situation."



The test follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent accusation that Seoul is the "most hostile" and is attempting to overthrow the leadership in Pyongyang. Last week, South Korea ordered the evacuation of certain border islands as North Korea engaged in live-fire drills near their volatile maritime border. The North deemed joint United States-South Korean drills in the region as "reckless."



In response to the recent missile launch, South Korea's Defense Ministry condemned the action, affirming that it would deliver an "overwhelming response" in the event of any direct provocation from the North. The article explores the evolving dynamics of the Korean Peninsula, delving into the geopolitical implications of North Korea's latest military demonstration and the escalating tensions in the region.





