US grapples with severe cold, snowstorms, affecting daily life, travel

(MENAFN) As of Monday, reports indicate that parts of the United States are grappling with severe cold and snowstorms, leading to disruptions in daily life and significant hindrances to air transportation nationwide. The National Weather Service (NWS) released a statement highlighting the toll taken by snowstorms on states like Iowa, Missouri, and Texas, where temperatures have dropped below zero. The NWS reported the occurrence of "all-time lows" in these affected states.



Looking ahead, the weather service predicts that the impact of the cold weather will extend to 26 states in the central and northeastern regions in the coming days. Major cities, including Washington, New York, and Boston, are anticipated to experience the coldest days of the season. On Monday, a thin blanket of snow covered the nation's capital, as well as parts of Virginia and Maryland.



The ramifications of the inclement weather are evident in the realm of air travel. According to data from the FlightAware website, a total of 2,352 flights were canceled in the United States on Monday, and an additional 5,726 flights faced delays.



Authorities are issuing warnings, urging caution, and advising reduced vehicle usage in areas prone to icing due to the prevailing cold weather and snowfall. The adverse weather conditions are not only disrupting travel plans but are also impacting daily activities and transportation infrastructure across a significant portion of the country. The severity of the situation underscores the need for precautionary measures and preparedness among residents in affected regions.

