Shapeblue And DIMSI Form Strategic Partnership To Empower Private Cloud Builders In France

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ShapeBlue, the CloudStack company, announces a strategic partnership with DIMSI to deliver private cloud

services in France, aimed at meeting growing demand in the region.

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeBlue, a global leader in delivering CloudStack engineering services and support, is announcing a strategic partnership with DIMSI, a pioneer in delivering innovative cloud services and support in France. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing cloud infrastructure solutions and support for organizations in the region, implementing Apache CloudStack as their IaaS cloud computing platform.

Both companies recognize the significant benefits enterprises can achieve with cloud repatriation and managing their own infrastructure. Building an on-premise cloud environment, guarantees better control over costs in the long term, improved security, an option to maximize your hardware investments, and ensures compliance with national regulations. Orchestrating the IT environment with Apache CloudStack - a proven and powerful open-source solution enables companies to achieve simplicity, and flexibility and utilize the existing IT environment in the best way.

Giles Sirett, CEO of ShapeBlue commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with DIMSI to address the needs of the French market. We have a global footprint as a business, with customers in 19 different countries, but France has remained a challenge to us to date. DIMSI bring local expertise and experience with dealing with a range of procurement models.

We are seeing globally increased demand for our CloudStack-related services: driven by the desire of organisations to repatriate cloud workloads and changes in the virtualisation market. By partnering with DIMSI we aim to repeat the success that we have seen in other markets."

DIMSI and ShapeBlue recognize the rising need for companies building private clouds to have a reliable partner, with proven expertise in building and managing IaaS with Apache CloudStack. They join forces to help companies in France harness the potential of open-source technology backed up by reliable support. While DIMSI brings their expertise in implementing private cloud solutions, ShapeBlue puts on top unbeatable experience with Apache CloudStack, cloud architecture and software engineering and software development services to develop features and integrations for Apache CloudStack.

"For the past eight years, we've had the privilege of collaborating with Shapeblue. I confidently place our trust in Giles, Steve, and their team as we embark on implementing public and private cloud solutions. This marks a crucial step for our clients who seek control over their consumption and aspire to reduce their environmental footprint. We're excited about the journey ahead!", said Gregoire Lamodiere, CEO of DIMSI.

This new partnership allows French customers to benefit from the local presence of DIMSI,

their experience as a CloudStack integrator and ShapeBlue's 100s of man-years of experience in designing and building complex cloud, network, and storage infrastructure with globally leading skills in Apache CloudStack.

About DIMSI

DIMSI is a French integrator of Cloud solutions that operates and deploys private and public cloud infrastructures mainly based on the Open Source Apache CloudStack solution.

DIMSI is also the creator of the open-source backup solution Backroll.

With teams strategically positioned in Paris, Lorient, and Lyon, DIMSI offers comprehensive services throughout France, extending its support to include overseas departments and territories.

About ShapeBlue

ShapeBlue is the largest independent integrator of CloudStack technologies globally and a specialists in designing and implementing IaaS cloud infrastructures for both private and public cloud implementations. The company combines 100s of person-years of experience in designing and building complex network, storage and compute infrastructures with globally leading skills in Apache CloudStack. ShapeBlue's services include consulting, integration, training and infrastructure support.