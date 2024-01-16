Zero Hash Joins United Bitcoin Companies Netherlands (VBNL) To Promote Trust, Reliability, And Best Practices For The Netherlands Crypto Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zero Hash will partner with VBNL to advocate for fair and responsible regulation of crypto

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading global crypto infrastructure platform, today announced that it has joined VBNL, the Netherlands' leading trade association for crypto and digital asset industry, established to promote higher standards of conduct.



Zero Hash looks forward to bringing its experience of adhering to the highest standards with regulators in the U.S to the Netherlands community while joining forces to build trusted bridges between members, industry participants, regulators, and policymakers.

“We believe uniting Zero Hash's voice with the members of VBNL provides the best forum to achieve the right regulatory outcomes for the Netherlands and, more broadly, the EU crypto economy,” said Célie Verstelle, EU Non-Executive Director at Zero Hash and ex Chief Compliance Officer at Mollie.“We look forward to collaborating with the VBNL community on how we can collectively adhere to new MiCA regulations and move the EU towards greater harmonization of crypto standards.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Zero Hash as a member and a dedicated contributor to VBNL and the Netherlands' crypto community,” expressed Bert de Groot, President at VBNL.“Zero Hash shares a common DNA and commitment to advancing standards and promoting trust within the crypto industry. Together, we look forward to fostering fair and responsible regulations that safeguard customers without impeding innovation.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Liquidity Services works with some of the leading global crypto market makers including DV Chain and Amber Group.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.'s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.