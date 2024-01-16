Calltower Named Cloud-Connected Calling Enablement Leader 2024 By Frost & Sullivan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CallTower's prominent position fueled by notable successes with Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom Calling solutions strengthened by key business integrations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower , a global leader in delivering enterprise-class cloud communication solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Cloud-Connected Calling Enablement in their 2024 Frost RadarTM report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower's significant accomplishments with Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco and Zoom calling solutions empowered by key business integrations such as contact center, AI, and one-click failover.

The report notes:“CallTower represents what a next-generation global carrier should look like. The Connect platform is purpose-built for customers who require global reach and a simplified path to cloudconnected calling. Steady international expansion combined with the high level of automation that the CallTower Connect platform provides will enable CallTower to maintain both differentiation and growth in the cloud-connected enablement market.”

CallTower's Microsoft Teams , Webex and Zoom solutions provide the ultimate best-in-breed communications capability for organizations of any size. CallTower delivers a robust customer experience by keeping information flowing across teams, time zones and projects, and by giving team members the flexibility to connect with anyone, anywhere, inside or outside your organization from a single, dedicated geographic number. In combining the power of global voice with key business integrations to unleash cloud communications, CallTower enables companies to support their people to stay connected, productive, and happy. Globally, CallTower is one of few organizations certified to provide voice with Microsoft Teams for Operator Connect and Direct Routing, Webex and Zoom. Empowered by 16 geo-redundant data centers, CallTower delivers connectivity to more than 6,000 cities and 60+ countries worldwide.

“We are excited to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our cloud-connected calling enablement,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio.“Our solutions offer everything in the UCaaS, CCaaS and collaboration spaces with the highest redundant voice quality and collaboration services – all integrated with key integrations and network support. These solutions and tools empower our customers to have critical choices in how they communicate within a global business landscape across continents.”

Frost & Sullivan's Frost RadarTM recognizes companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Calling, Zoom (BYOC) and five contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

