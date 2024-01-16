Percepio Looking To Scale Up Its Leadership In Embedded Software Observability Under New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andreas Lifvendahl, with over 25 years experience in embedded systems, takes the helm as Percepio's CEO.

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Percepio AB , the leading provider of observability solutions for embedded edge systems, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lifvendahl as Chief Executive Officer to accelerate innovation and guide the company's next stage of growth. As systems and applications get more complex, Percepio looks to scale up its leadership around embedded software observability under its new CEO.

Andreas brings valuable expertise from over 25 years leading and advising technology startups and growth companies. He joins Percepio from IMINT Image Intelligence AB (Imint), where as CEO since 2012 he grew the early startup into a publicly traded firm powering visual intelligence for over one billion Android smartphones globally. His previous experience includes senior roles at companies like IAR Systems and serving on boards focused on emerging tech advancement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andreas Lifvendahl as our new CEO,” said Johan Kraft, Founder and CTO of Percepio.“The complexity of embedded and edge applications is exploding, and with it the need for observability into internal system behavior. Andreas' track record ramping up technical organizations fits perfectly with our goal of establishing Percepio as the standard for embedded software observability.”

Comprising Percepio Tracealyzer® and Percepio DevAlert® , Percepio's advanced observability platform enables organizations to optimize development productivity for embedded and edge devices. Tracealyzer and DevAlert provide unmatched real-time visibility into complex embedded software behavior. As system complexity rises, Percepio's embedded observability solutions become even more crucial for accelerating debugging and troubleshooting to improve product quality.

“Percepio has built truly differentiated observability technology for embedded systems, a rapidly expanding market with unmet needs amid mounting software complexity pressures,” said incoming CEO Andreas Lifvendahl.“I look forward to leading this skilled team and innovative company through the next chapter of growth.”

Andreas holds an M.Sc. in Engineering Physics from Uppsala University along with academic credentials in business and finance. He currently serves on the boards of IMINT and Uppsala Innovation Center.

Percepio AB offers deep observability for critical edge and embedded software systems throughout the product lifecycle, enabling accelerated software development, higher software quality, and lower deployment risks. During application development, Percepio Tracealyzer offers real-time observability by software tracing and advanced visualization, reducing time-to-market and improving software quality at launch. During system testing and in deployed operation, Percepio DevAlert provides secure observability for de-risking the product launch and continuous improvement of product reliability, security and performance. The technology scales to large device fleets and can be integrated on any edge processor, from small IoT nodes to powerful multicore SoCs.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded systems and the IoT such as Arm, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems, and Amazon Web Services. For more information, visit percepio.

