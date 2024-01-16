Omdia Ranks Infobip A Leader In The Cpaas Universe Report For Second Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Infobip is equal leader across three of 12 categories with an overall score of 88% The global communications platform scores highest for connectivity services, geographic coverage, partnerships, and ecosystem, among others

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the CPaaS market by tech research group Omdia for the second year. Omdia has again named Infobip a leader in its latest Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers 2023-24 after its inclusion as a leader in last year's report.The Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers report is a comprehensive analysis of the Communication Platform as a Service market, which draws on the firm's forecasting and enterprise insights survey data. The report provides a forward-looking matrix of capabilities, attributes, and features considered to be market priority.This year, Infobip is a leader or equal leader for three of the 12 categories scored in the Omdia Universe, scoring a minimum of 10 points above the average for all but three categories. Its highest scores are in connectivity services, geographic coverage, partnerships and ecosystem, APIs, value-added services and solutions, and go-to-market strategy where Infobip scores a minimum of 20 points above the average.Overall, Infobip comes out equal second on the solution capability leader board with an overall score of 88%. It also scores an average of 83.9% across strategy and innovation, market momentum, and vendor execution.'Our scores indicate that Infobip is a consistently high performer in terms of the services it delivers, how it delivers them, and its ability to effectively iterate its platform in line with prevailing market trends and evolving technology.'The size and reach of Infobip's communications network and its global presence positions the firm well to offer CPaaS and adjacent offerings to large enterprises and multinationals globally. These qualities also provide the foundation for Infobip to penetrate the potentially lucrative market segments of platforms and hyper scalers with its co-creation offering, CPaaS X.''Business-to-consumer communication is ever-changing. Cloud infrastructure, conversational chat apps, and generative AI now allow conversations between businesses and consumers, enriching customer experiences and consolidating disparate customer journeys into one seamless experience.'A market-leading global communications platform is essential to help businesses meet evolving customer expectations over a range of channels such as chat apps and Rich Communication Services. Such services enable businesses to elevate engagement and reach customers in powerful new ways. That's why we're delighted to be named a leader in the CPaaS universe by Omdia for the second year running and we will continue to innovate to ensure we are the global communications platform for every platform.'Read the full report here .Hashtag: #Infobip #Omdia #Technology #CPaaS

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

