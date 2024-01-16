IMF Director General talks over dual worries, opportunities regarding AI

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Agence France-Presse, Kristalina Georgieva, the Director General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed both "concerns" and "wonderful opportunities" regarding the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Georgieva's comments came in the wake of the IMF's publication of a comprehensive report on the impact of AI on employment and the global economy, just ahead of the World Economic Forum launch in Davos.



Highlighting the global economic scenario characterized by "limited growth in recent years," Georgieva acknowledged the dual nature of AI's influence. The IMF report underscored that, while 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies are projected to face negative effects from AI, the repercussions of this technology would be even more significant in economically disadvantaged countries.



Georgieva emphasized that around "40 percent of jobs globally will be affected by artificial intelligence," with a particular impact on positions requiring qualifications. The report further detailed that 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies, as well as certain emerging nations, would bear the brunt of AI-related transformations.



The Director General also raised a noteworthy point regarding the potential influence of AI on salaries. While there may be an overall increase in productivity due to AI software, leading to elevated incomes for employees already earning high salaries, there is a simultaneous risk of exacerbating wage inequality. Georgieva suggested that this could particularly impact the middle class, creating a scenario where some individuals witness an "increase in their income" while others face potential challenges.



As the global economy navigates the intricate landscape of AI integration, Georgieva's nuanced perspective underscores the need for thoughtful consideration and proactive measures to harness the positive aspects of AI while mitigating its potential negative consequences on employment and income distribution.

