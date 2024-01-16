Kenya urges resolution to dispute from Tanzania’s flight ban on Kenya Airways

(MENAFN) On Monday, Kenya's Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, urged a prompt resolution to a diplomatic dispute arising from Tanzania's imposition of a flight ban on Kenya Airways, the national carrier.



The ban, implemented on Monday, suspended passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, sparking apprehension among citizens of both nations regarding the increasing tensions between these East African neighbors.



"We have jointly agreed that our respective civil aviation authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm," stated Mudavadi following talks with his Tanzanian peer in January Makamba.



in a different declaration, Makamba emphasized that "we’ve (together with the Kenyan foreign minister) resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements, within three days."



The abrupt imposition of the ban stemmed from a disagreement over cargo flight operations. Tanzania had sought approval for all cargo flights conducted by Air Tanzania to Nairobi. However, Kenyan authorities rejected the request, citing technical and logistical issues.



In response to the denial, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) announced a reciprocal ban, triggering concerns among frequent travelers and cargo companies about the uncertainty surrounding their future journeys and operations.



Experts emphasize that the Kenya-Tanzania flight ban carries implications that go beyond the immediate disruption to air travel. While passengers and airlines are directly impacted, the repercussions extend to tourism, businesses, regional trade, and even diplomatic relations.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107725336