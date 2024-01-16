Indonesia Pledges Legal Action Against Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Indonesia pledged on Tuesday to continue taking practical and legal measures for supporting Palestine in the face of the Israeli occupation.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Ritno Marsudi, speaking at a forum about legal support for the Palestinians' rights, vowed that her nation would seek to enforce relevant international laws regarding the Palestinian cause, according to the Indonesian news agency, Antara, monitored in the Malaysian capital.

Jakarta will offer legal opinions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) asked the tribunal to present consultative views about the legal status and consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories including East Jerusalem, the foreign minister said.

Indonesia has supported the UNGA initiative, minister Marsudi said, revealing that Indonesia had delivered written statements in this respect to the ICJ in July 2023 and would address it with verbal statements in February 2024.

Marsudi emphasized that all stakeholders must respect the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, affirming that the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories since seven decades ago would not jeopardize the Palestinians' right for independence.

She called upon all states to support Palestine by pushing the international community and the United Nations to reject Israel's justifications of its illegal acts, noting that Indonesia's standing in front of the international tribunal would be a form of diplomatic action to back struggle of the Palestinian nation for independence. (end)

aib













