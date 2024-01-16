Phil Moyer, MD, A General Surgeon With Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Moyer, a seasoned general surgeon with expertise in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, is an integral part of the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group. He is affiliated with Surgical Associates of Port St. Lucie and can be found on staff at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Tradition Medical Center, and soon Jupiter Medical Center.

His specialization includes minimally invasive surgeries addressing anti-reflux, appendix, bowel, and gallbladder ailments. For hernia and abdominal wall conditions, Dr. Moyer performs a range of procedures, from minimally invasive hernia surgery to complex hernia repairs, encompassing ventral hernias, incisional hernias, inguinal hernias, and intricate abdominal wall reconstructions.

Beyond this, Dr. Moyer provides comprehensive general surgery care, covering procedures such as biopsy of lesions, breast surgery, cancer surgery, dialysis access surgery, chemotherapy infusaport placement, varicose vein surgery, hemorrhoid surgery, lymph node biopsy and surgery, skin lesion removal, spleen surgery, tracheostomy, and wound care. His proficiency extends to surgical endoscopy, particularly with colonoscopy, upper endoscopy and PEG (percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy) tube placement.

A graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin, Dr. Moyer went on to perform his residency in surgery at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center from 2000-2006. He was the recipient of the H. Dale Collins Research Fellowship, which he used to promote research in colon and pancreatic cancers. His findings have been displayed at several surgical conferences around the country.

Board certified in surgery, Dr. Moyer is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge.

Certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Advanced Trauma Life Support, Dr. Moyer was an instructor of these certifications during his residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center.

Among his professional affiliations, he is an active member of the American Medical Association, the Society of American Gastro-Endoscopic Surgeons, the Florida Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, the Florida Medical Association, and the Lucie-Okeechobee County Medical Society.

Dr. Moyer's commitment to education is evident as he holds the position of Associate Professor at Florida State University. Furthermore, he serves as a da Vinci robotic instructor for the da Vinci® XiTM surgical system, emphasizing minimally invasive options in general surgery.

Prior to joining the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, Dr. Moyer worked at Raulerson Surgical Specialists and on-staff at Martin Memorial Hospital/Cleveland Clinic. He also served as medical director of the Tradition Surgery Center at Martin Health System in Port St. Lucie.

General surgery is a surgical specialty that focuses on the alimentary canal and abdominal contents including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix and bile ducts. General surgeons are in charge of the operating room, supervising other medical professionals to ensure everything is carried out effectively. Similar to other medical professionals, surgeons are responsible for examining patients, diagnosing, and recommending the best course of action.

Attributing his success to hard work and a genuine love for helping his patients, Dr. Moyer is the author of several publications and abstracts, which have been shared at national conferences. His favorite professional publication is the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.