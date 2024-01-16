(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Transight ( ) is a pioneer in manufacturing AIS 140 certified telematics devices and IoT solutions that help the transportation industry become smart, connected, intelligent, and sustainable. For a decade, Transight Systems has been committed to redefining road safety and efficiency. Focusing on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, they continue redefining transportation solutions.

After rigorous evaluations and interviews, Transight Systems has been chosen to participate in the prestigious Stanford SEED Transformation Program. This recognition highlights the company's sustainable commitment to innovation and marks a significant milestone in reshaping the transportation landscape through pioneering telematics solutions.

"Being recognized by the Stanford SEED Transformation Program is proof of our ongoing pursuit of innovation and commitment to positively impacting human life," stated Gis George , Chairman of Transight Systems. "We are thrilled about this opportunity and aim to utilize the program's insights to accelerate our mission of creating safer, more connected, and secure transportation ecosystems globally," added Feroz Rehman , CEO of Transight Systems.

Transight Systems, with its nine-year legacy, has been at the forefront of advancing IoT and telematics technology. Their commitment to indigenous innovation has led to the development of diverse telematics solutions, including AIS 140-certified devices, without compromising functionality, even in areas with limited connectivity. With in-house R&D and a workforce of over 150 employees, Transight Systems continually advances, aiming to pioneer sustainable telematics solutions. With a focus on enhancing R&D methodologies, fortifying manufacturing infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies, and expanding market presence within diverse IoT verticals, the program aligns with its vision to set new benchmarks in the telematics industry.

Moreover, with FOTA capabilities and a suite of innovative features including OTA, EV Telematics, Telematics BMS, CAN Configurator, ADAS features, Video Telematics, Multi-profile eSIM, and V2X communications, Transight Systems has transformed the landscape of vehicle telematics and management. Renowned for pioneering innovation, Transight Systems offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including the Discovery Series (2G/4G Telematic devices for fleet management), Compass Series (2G/4G Telematics devices), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), and IoT Gateways. Notably, Transight onboarded the largest number of devices on Vaahan Parivahan, highlighting their commitment to industry-leading solutions.

Furthermore, their vision includes networking vehicles with their surroundings and entire infrastructure, paving the way for possibilities such as Car2x Communication, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2x), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), etc.

"The Stanford SEED Transformation Program provides a unique platform to strengthen our global partnerships, drive innovation, and contribute to sustainable transportation solutions," added the founders of Transight Systems. "We are excited about the prospects this program offers and look forward to enhancing our impact on the transportation industry."

Transight Systems is ready to utilize this opportunity to reinforce its dedication to safer roads, smarter transportation, and a sustainable future.