ESC Announces Strategic Restructuring To Accelerate Growth

ESC today launched its five-year strategic restructuring and expansion plan,“ESC 2.0”. In 2023, ESC celebrated its 20th anniversary and as the company now enters its third decade, ESC 2.0 will enhance its current business framework and introduce new systems and procedures for improved operational efficiency, service delivery and growth.

As part of this initiative, several leadership adjustments and reorganisation of business segments have been implemented, effective immediately.

Key Leadership Changes at ESC

Andrew Young Appointed as Group CEO: Andrew Young, previously Group Director, has been appointed as the new Group CEO for ESC. Andrew will lead ESC into its next level of operations and drive regional business growth, as the company aims to expand into at least three new geographies and increase its headcount to over 350 consultants within the next five years.

Alexi Bhanja Appointed as New Group COO: Alexi Bhanja has taken on the role of Group COO, a newly established position tasked with overseeing ESC's daily operations and leading the implementation of ESC 2.0. Previously, Alexi served as the Country Manager for Hong Kong. To enable Alexi's move into his new role, Antony Wong has been promoted to Country Manager for Hong Kong.

Frank Ganendran Appointed as Senior Advisor: Frank Ganendran has relinquished his position as Group CEO after five years in the position. He will now take on the new role of Senior Advisor to lead ESC's efforts to expand into new markets.

New Sector Leadership : Sector-specific leaders have been appointed to oversee three key client sectors: Arjen van Schaijk for the Industrial sector, Nigel Landon for International Development Aid, and Eeda Wallbank for Financial Services, Energy and Utilities. Arjen, Nigel and Eeda will lead business development across the region in these key sectors.

Group Operations: To support the Executive Leadership Team in delivering ESC 2.0, the company has promoted Eeda Wallbank as the Group Operations Executive for Project Delivery and Systems, while Arjen van Schaijk has been promoted as the Group Operations Executive for Special Projects.

Strategic Expansion

As part of ESC 2.0, the company aims to expand into at least three new geographies and increase its headcount to over 350 consultants. Within the next five years, which will coincide with ESC's 25th Anniversary, the company aims to have achieved a four-fold increase in staff numbers and revenue.

ESC's growth strategy includes increasing its workforce and expanding its range of services across the region to meet the evolving needs of its clients. These initiatives are designed to solidify ESC's position as a key player in the industry.

As ESC embarks on this transformative journey, the company remains committed to delivering value to its clients, employees, and stakeholders. The restructured management team will chart a new trajectory for the company, enhancing performance, fostering innovation, and consolidating the company's position as the leading privately owned Asia-based environmental, safety and sustainability consultancy in the APAC region.

For more information about our services and products, please visit our websites at and .