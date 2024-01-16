Lynda Sinclair, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Lynda is an experienced real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in West Bend, Wisconsin.

A firm believer in the transformative power of a compassionate agent, Lynda prides herself on being a diligent listener. She is dedicated to comprehending her clients' needs and desires, guiding them toward their dream home while minimizing stress and exhaustion.

Born in Wisconsin, Lynda moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1994. She obtained her real estate license in 1999 and spent the next 19 years in Arizona as a realtor, before moving back to her roots in Wisconsin in 2017.

With over 25 years of experience in real estate, Lynda has cultivated a profound understanding of the complexities inherent in the home-buying process. Having personally navigated the challenges of finding the perfect home, she empathizes with the frustrations that can accompany the house-hunting journey.

When the time comes to move, Lynda manages the entire process, from start to finish. This includes advertising homes, showcasing them to potential buyers, negotiating purchase contracts, coordinating financing, overseeing inspections, addressing appraisal issues, handling all essential paperwork, and overseeing the closing.

With the successful upbringing of nine accomplished adult children, Lynda demonstrates exceptional attention to detail. Her extensive knowledge and expertise in the Southeastern Wisconsin real estate market position her as an invaluable resource for both buyers and sellers.

“The best thing about real estate is my clients. I really enjoy helping people find their home or selling their home and move on to the next chapter in their lives. I am proud to say that the majority of my clients have been referrals from past clients. That to me, is the best compliment I could ever receive.”

Outside of real estate, Lynda enjoys spending cool summer nights around her fire pit with friends and family, gardening, food preparing, cultivating herbs, and walking in the woods to view nature.