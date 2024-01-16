Launch Of Scopus AI To Help Researchers Navigate The World Of Research

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Elsevier , a global leader in scientific information and data analytics, today launches Scopus AI - a generative AI product to help researchers and research institutions get fast and accurate summaries and research insights that support collaboration and societal impact.

Scopus AI is based on Scopus' trusted content from over 27,000 academic journals, from more than 7,000 publishers worldwide, with over 1.8 billion citations, and includes over 17 million author profiles. Scopus content is vetted by an independent board of world-renowned scientists and librarians who represent the major scientific disciplines.

Since the alpha launch in August 2023, thousands of researchers across the world have tested Scopus AI. Their feedback has reinforced that, as generative AI evolves, researchers want trustworthy, cited research that is relevant and highly personalized to their needs.

Feedback from the research community has led to Scopus AI offering the following powerful features:



Expanded and Enhanced Summaries that provide researchers with fast overviews of key topics that they can dig deeper into, sometimes even highlighting gaps in literature. Scopus AI's advanced engineering minimizes the risk of 'hallucinations' - or false AI-generated information - by using the trustworthy and verified knowledge from the world's largest database of curated scientific literature.



Foundational and Influential Papers that enable researchers to rapidly pinpoint seminal works, navigating academic progress and impact with precision and ease.



Academic Expert Search identifies leading experts in their fields and provides explanations of their expertise relevant to the user's query, helping save time.

Enhanced breadth of research, covering ten years of Scopus content to support well-rounded perspective on topics of interest, and improved design to enhance the user experience.

Maxim Khan, SVP of Analytics Products and Data Platform, Elsevier, said: "I want to thank the students, researchers and customers who played a critical role in Scopus AI's development. Scopus AI is built on trusted knowledge and data that will help accelerate understanding of new research topics, provide deeper research insights, identify relevant research and experts in a particular field, all with the aim of paving the way for academic success. We will continue to work with the community as we constantly enhance Scopus AI."

Elisenda Aguilera, a researcher at the Pompeu Fabra University in Spain who has taken part in Scopus AI testing and produced a preprint on her learnings, said: "The Scopus AI interface is intuitive and easy to use, it allows the researcher to obtain an overview of a problem, as well as identify authors and approaches, in a more agile search session than conventional search. It is a valuable tool for literature reviews, construction of theoretical frameworks and verification of relationships between variables, among other applications that are actually impossible to delimit."

Scopus AI is now available worldwide for Scopus customers to purchase. You can learn more about Scopus AI, view a short demo and register your interest here.

For more than a decade, Elsevier has been using AI and machine learning technologies in its products combined with its unparalleled peer-reviewed content, extensive data sets and sophisticated analytics to help researchers, clinicians, students and educators achieve their goals. Customer experience, data privacy and integrity, and responsible AI are at the heart of Elsevier's product development, in line with our Responsible AI Principles and Privacy Principles .

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management , R&D performance , clinical decision support , and health education . Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell ; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board , we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

