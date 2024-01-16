               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Saudi Discuss Coop In Military Education


1/16/2024 3:09:53 AM

Nigar Hasanova

The leadership, teaching staff, and students of the National Defense University and the Command and Staff College of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was informed by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The delegation was presented with a briefing on the history, educational system, and scientific activities of the National Defense University.
At the meeting, the expansion of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries was discussed, detailed views were exchanged on the work to be done in this field, and several issues of mutual interest.
Then the delegation visited the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University. The guests were informed about the main activities, opportunities, and capabilities of the institute and the center.

At the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

