Azerbaijan, Saudi Discuss Coop In Military Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The leadership, teaching staff, and students of the National
Defense University and the Command and Staff College of the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia visited the Military Administration Institute of
the National Defense University in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
This was informed by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
The delegation was presented with a briefing on the history,
educational system, and scientific activities of the National
Defense University.
At the meeting, the expansion of cooperation in the field of
military education between the two countries was discussed,
detailed views were exchanged on the work to be done in this field,
and several issues of mutual interest.
Then the delegation visited the Center for War Games of the
Military Administration Institute of the National Defense
University. The guests were informed about the main activities,
opportunities, and capabilities of the institute and the
center.
At the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was
taken.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107725311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.