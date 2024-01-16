War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 91 Enemy Attacks In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 91 enemy attacks in seven sectors of the front in the past 24 hours, most of them on the Avdiivka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Ninety-four combat engagements were recorded over the last day. In total, the enemy launched a missile strike, 68 airstrikes and 78 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian cities and villages.

Airstrikes were recorded in Vesele and Berestove, Kharkiv region, Novoliubivka and Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane, Donetsk region, Novodariivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and Zmiivka, Novoberyslav and Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 110 towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Torske, Donetsk region, and 19 attacks near Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Vesele, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces shoot down two Russian reconnaissance drones on southern axis

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks outside Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiyivka, and 16 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian defenders continued to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled three enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out an unsuccessful assault operation against Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On January 15, Ukrainian aircraft struck 22 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit three enemy troops concentration areas, eight artillery pieces, an air defense system and two enemy radars.

