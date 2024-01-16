SOF Fighters Show Destruction Of Russia's Osa Air Defense System With HIMARS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have helped destroy the enemy's Osa surface-to-air missile system on the southern front.

The SOF Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

While conducting reconnaissance on the southern axis, a UAV crew of the SOF's 73rd Maritime Center, despite poor visibility, spotted an Osa air defense system, which the Russians used against Ukrainian troops.

SOF operators adjusted the fire of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) of a Ukrainian missile and artillery unit on the enemy target.

