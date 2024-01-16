Latvian Parliament Speaker Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierina has arrived in Ukraine.
The press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Ukraine's Deputy Parliament Speaker Olena Kondratiuk met Mierina and congratulated her on her first official visit to Ukraine.
"This visit will further strengthen a friendly alliance between our countries and parliaments," Kondratiuk said. Read also:
Ukraine, Latvia sign agreement on technical, financial cooperation
