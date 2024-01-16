Designnbuy Hosts Webinar On All-In-One Web2print V5.1 Release

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DesignNBuy, a leading name in web to print solutions, invites industry professionals to an insightful webinar on January 23, 2024, showcasing their latest release, All-in-one Web2Print 5.1.



The event will take place at 11:00 AM CST for (USA, Canada)

and 10:30 AM CET (Europe and other parts of the world), providing a comprehensive walkthrough ?f the revolutionary features that promise to elevate your print business to new heights.



This webinar offers a strategic approach to overcoming these hurdles in a world where slow quoting, pricing inaccuracies, and a cumbersome sales cycle are common challenges. Participants will gain valuable insights into the power of intelligent quoting and its transformative impact on the print industry.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:



?Streamlined Quote-to-Order Process: Slash quote creation time by 30% with an efficient and user-friendly process.

?Error Reduction: Eliminate 80% ?f quote errors through pre-populated data and automated calculations.

?Time Optimization: Free up 20% ?f your sales team's time for building relationships and closing deals.

?Accelerated Sales Cycle: Shorten your sales cycle by 2 weeks with a streamlined quote-to-order process.

?InDesign t? Web2Print Integration: Learn how t? convert InDesign into templates and seamlessly publish them ?n your Web2Print Portal.

?Efficient Product Addition: Discover techniques for faster product addition ?n your print portal.



This webinar caters to:

?Print Shop Owners

?Packaging Companies

?Wide-format Printers

?Trade Printers



To register and secure your spot:

USA and Canada: Register Now

Europe and Other Parts of the Globe: Register Now



Attendees will have the opportunity to:



Learn from industry experts about the latest quoting technologies.

Witness real-world examples ?f successful implementations.

Acquire actionable tips and strategies to implement intelligent quoting in their organisations.

Register now for this free webinar and embark on a journey to quote smarter, sell faster, and achieve your business goals. Don't miss out on the chance to stay ahead in the competitive print industry.



Visit for more information:



Source:





Company :-DesignNBuy INC

User :- Abhishek Agarwal

Email :...

Phone :-3476479799

Url :-