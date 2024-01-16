KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops USD 1.08 To USD 80.14 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.08 to USD 80.14 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 81.22 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both fell by 14 cents and 18 cents respectively, settling each at USD 78.15 pb and USD 72.50 pb. (end)

